Kenya's Kiplagat wins women's Boston Marathon

BOSTON: Kenya's Edna Kiplagat won the 121st running of the Boston Marathon on Monday in an unofficial time of two hours 21 minutes and 53 seconds, well ahead of her nearest competitors in the women's field.

Kiplagat, whose resume includes marathon wins in London, Moscow, New York and Daegu, broke away from the pack just before the race's hilliest section at about the 20-mile mark and ran aggressively through the hills on her way to an emphatic victory.

