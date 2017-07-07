Kittel wins Tour de France stage seven, Froome retains lead

German Marcel Kittel of the Quick-Step Floors team won the seventh stage of the Tour de France, according to provisional results on Friday.

NUITS-SAINT-GEORGES, France: German Marcel Kittel of the Quick-Step Floors team won the seventh stage of the Tour de France, according to provisional results on Friday.

Kittel pipped Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) to the line and was declared the winner after a photo finish at the end of a 213.5-km ride from Troyes.

Britain's Chris Froome of Team Sky retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

