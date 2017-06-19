Koepka tames wind, nerves to win US Open by four shots

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

ERIN, Wisconsin: American Brooks Koepka held firm against buffeting winds and crushing pressure to claim a sensational four-shot victory at the U.S. Open on Sunday and become the latest in a growing line of first time major winners.

The muscular American, who started the day one back of the lead, tamed his nerves and a wind-whipped Erin Hills carding six birdies, including two to kick-start his round, against a single bogey for a five-under 67 to finish four clear of compatriot Brian Harman (72) and Japan's Hideki Matsuyama (66).

Koepka's winning total of 16-under equals the lowest score to par for a U.S. Open, matching Rory McIlroy's victory at Congressional in 2011.

It also marks the seventh consecutive major that has crowned a first time winner.

Koepka, who had just one PGA Tour win on his resume coming into the championship, inherits the trophy from good friend and world number one Dustin Johnson.

After days of being humbled, Erin Hills turned nasty for the final round as heavy winds pummeled the links-style layout, adding an intriguing wrinkle to the year's second major.

