Kompany feels no pressure to win back Manchester City spot

Sport

Kompany feels no pressure to win back Manchester City spot

Defender Vincent Kompany has missed Manchester City's last eight Premier League games with a calf injury but the skipper says he is under no pressure to win back his place in the side.

FILE PHOTO - Manchester City's Captain Vincent Kompany speaks during a news conference. REUTERS/Daniel Kramer/Files

Bookmark

REUTERS: Defender Vincent Kompany has missed Manchester City's last eight Premier League games with a calf injury but the skipper says he is under no pressure to win back his place in the side.

The Belgian, who last played in the 2-1 win at Bournemouth in August before suffering a setback on international duty, has since returned to training as the league leaders prepare to visit 12th-placed Leicester City on Saturday.

"I'd feel under pressure if I had been out boozing every day but I haven't," Kompany told Sportsmail.

"At the moment, when I put my boots on I feel light, I feel good, I feel I am not carrying an injury and that makes me confident. I'd like to be less injured... but I wouldn't change anything about the way I feel when I get back.

"I'm a grafter and I back myself. I'll get there."

The 31-year-old has spent plenty of time on the sidelines in the past few seasons and suggested that every injury felt like a "failure" although helping others in his situation had eased the disappointment to some extent.

"An injury is a failure. It's not one you are responsible for but you always think 'what could I have done better?'... I do believe there are other players injured who look at the way I deal with it and it's good to be able to help them."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark