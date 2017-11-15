Kompany feels no pressure to win back Manchester City spot

Defender Vincent Kompany has missed Manchester City's last eight Premier League games with a calf injury but the skipper says he is under no pressure to win back his place in the side.

The Belgian, who last played in the 2-1 win at Bournemouth in August before suffering a setback on international duty, has since returned to training as the league leaders prepare to visit 12th-placed Leicester City on Saturday.

"I'd feel under pressure if I had been out boozing every day but I haven't," Kompany told Sportsmail.

"At the moment, when I put my boots on I feel light, I feel good, I feel I am not carrying an injury and that makes me confident. I'd like to be less injured... but I wouldn't change anything about the way I feel when I get back.

"I'm a grafter and I back myself. I'll get there."

The 31-year-old has spent plenty of time on the sidelines in the past few seasons and suggested that every injury felt like a "failure" although helping others in his situation had eased the disappointment to some extent.

"An injury is a failure. It's not one you are responsible for but you always think 'what could I have done better?'... I do believe there are other players injured who look at the way I deal with it and it's good to be able to help them."

