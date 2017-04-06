Kompany pleased with City display despite Chelsea defeat

REUTERS: Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany believes his side put up a dominant display in their Premier League clash against leaders Chelsea despite losing 2-1 at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Fourth-placed City controlled possession and had more shots on target than their opponents. However, a first-half brace from Eden Hazard helped Chelsea retain a seven-point lead at the top of the standings.

"Obviously, we are not happy but I can't say I'm disappointed with the performance," Kompany told reporters. "We are disappointed we couldn't win the game.

"Other than that, it was a good performance. Physically, we stood up to the challenge and we dominated the game.

Kompany, who played 90 minutes in a league game for the first time in a year, said City were ready to fight for a top-four finish to qualify for Champions League next season.

City will also face Arsenal in an FA Cup semi-final on April 23, which is their only hope for a silverware in manager Pep Guardiola's first season at the club.

"Regarding our position, it will be a fight until the end for us," Kompany added.

"Our target (now) is Champions League and hopefully, getting to the final of the FA Cup."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)