Kremlin to defend athletes against doping allegations, keep IOC ties

Russia will defend its athletes against doping allegations and work to preserve its ties with the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov speaks on the phone before a session of the Council of Heads of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in Sochi, Russia October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

The IOC is set to decide later on Tuesday on the level of Russia's participation in the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics as calls to ban the country over alleged state-sponsored doping grow louder.

"We intend to defend the interests of our athletes, of the Russian Federation, to remain committed to the ideals of Olympism and preserve all ties with the IOC, and through these ties the problems that have arisen will be resolved," Peskov told reporters on a conference call.

(Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Source: Reuters

