Kvitova off to winning start at Birmingham

REUTERS: Two-times Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova got her grass season off to a positive start with a 6-2 6-3 win over compatriot Tereza Smitkova at the Aegon Classic in Birmingham, England on Tuesday.

Kvitova, Wimbledon winner in 2011 and 2014, is on the comeback trail after a lengthy absence following a knife attack at her home in the Czech Republic in December.

The 27-year-old's only appearance so far this year was at the French Open where she lost in the second round.

She is hoping to hit some form before Wimbledon in July.

Kvitova took one hour and 23 minutes to beat 22-year-old Smitkova, who is ranked 167th in the world.

The Czech will face Britain's Naomi Brody in the next round after she beat France's Alize Cornet on Monday.

Later on Tuesday, Britain's world number seven Johanna Konta gets her Birmingham bid under way against Ukraine's Lesia Tsurenko.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Louise Ireland)