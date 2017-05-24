Kvitova to shed light on French Open participation Friday

Petra Kvitova will reveal whether she will take part in next week's French Open at a news conference in Paris on Friday, the two-time Wimbledon champion said on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Czech required surgery to her left, playing, hand after being stabbed by an intruder at her home last December, but has made a faster-than-expected recovery.

"I am flying to Roland Garros today and taking part in a press conference on site at 2.30 p.m. local time on Friday," she wrote on Instagram. "Keep everything crossed for me that I will be able to play there."

Kvitova already confirmed on Tuesday that she is set to play at Wimbledon in July.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Mark Heinrich)

