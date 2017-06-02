Kyrgios loses second round and temper in Paris

PARIS: An angry Nick Kyrgios was knocked out of the French Open on Thursday, going down 5-7 6-4 6-1 6-2 to South African Kevin Anderson in the second round.

The temperamental Australian destroyed two rackets, including one that he smashed six times onto a cooler, and was handed a penalty point at the end of the second set.

The 18th seed has never made it past the third round at the Paris grand slam.

Anderson next faces Britain's Kyle Edmund.

(The story was refiled to change third to second round in the first paragraph)

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Julien Pretot)