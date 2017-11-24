Lambert confident Southampton's fortunes will change

Southampton are suffering a blip in form but former striker Rickie Lambert believes it will be only a matter of time before Mauricio Pellegrino's squad improve in the Premier League.

Ahead of Sunday's league visit of Everton, Southampton are 14th on the table with just one victory in eight matches.

Lambert, who netted 117 goals in 235 appearances for Southampton, defended the club's recent performances and said it has become increasingly difficult for Premier League clubs to produce a string of positive results.

"You can't forget how fierce the competition is in the Premier League. Sooner or later you're not going to be constantly going up. Eventually you'll have a little dip," the former England striker told the Daily Echo.

"The players are on it now and the manager too. Everyone involved can see they are going to start climbing the league."

"You might not be a million miles away, you might just be able to tweak it here and there and you can see the results change."

Lambert reckons the team need a fighting performance to kickstart their campaign as they face a busy run of fixtures which will pit them against nine top-flight opponents before the end of the calendar year.

"Sometimes it's a performance when you're losing 2-0 or 3-0 and you come back and draw or you win it, or you're playing against one of the big boys and you beat them 2-0 or 3-0," he added.

"That gets you going again and you go on a run. As long as you're believing in what you're doing it will turn and I'm sure it will."

