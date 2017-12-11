Last 16 Champions League draw: Chelsea face Barcelona
NYON, Switzerland: The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League was made on Monday (Dec 11) at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland with the following results:
Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur
Basel vs Manchester City
Porto vs Liverpool
Sevilla vs Manchester United
Real Madrid vs Paris St Germain
Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Roma
Chelsea vs Barcelona
Bayern Munich vs Besiktas
Seeded Champions League group winners will be away in the first legs on Feb 14/15 and 21/22. They will play at home in the second leg on Mar 7/8 and 14/15.