Last 16 Champions League draw: Chelsea face Barcelona

NYON, Switzerland: The draw for the last 16 of the Champions League was made on Monday (Dec 11) at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland with the following results:



Juventus vs Tottenham Hotspur

Basel vs Manchester City

Porto vs Liverpool

Sevilla vs Manchester United

Real Madrid vs Paris St Germain

Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Roma

Chelsea vs Barcelona

Bayern Munich vs Besiktas

A picture shows a board displaying the fixtures after the draw for the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League football tournament at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon on Dec 11, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)

Seeded Champions League group winners will be away in the first legs on Feb 14/15 and 21/22. They will play at home in the second leg on Mar 7/8 and 14/15.

