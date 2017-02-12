Last-gasp goals rescue lacklustre Bayern at Ingolstadt

BERLIN: Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich needed two late goals from Arturo Vidal and Arjen Robben to beat relegation-threatened Ingolstadt 2-0 on Saturday in a bleak performance four days before they host Arsenal in the Champions League.

It was hardly the dress rehearsal that Bayern coach Carlo Ancelotti had hoped for ahead of their Round of 16 first leg against the Premier League club in Munich on Wednesday.

Despite the scrappy performance, Bayern opened up a seven-point lead at the top.

Lacking any clear game plan and inspiration, they struggled against Ingolstadt's solid defence and had only one chance by Robert Lewandowski to show for after 45 minutes.

Bayern almost scored right after the restart but a Thomas Mueller shot was cleared on the line.

Poland forward Lewandowski hit the woodwork late in the game in their only other clear scoring chance before Vidal was left unmarked in the box to volley in for the lead in the 90th minute.

Substitute Robben added another in stoppage time as Bayern moved up to 49 points.

Second-placed Leipzig lost further ground on Bayern after being beaten 3-0 by visitors Hamburg SV.

Leipzig, who suffered their first home loss of the season, are on 42 with Borussia Dortmund dropping to fourth after their shock 2-1 loss to bottom-placed Darmstadt 98.

Dortmund, who travel to Benfica for their Champions League last 16 match on Tuesday, are on 34 points with Eintracht Frankfurt in third on 35.

