Late goals give Burkina Faso cup semi-final spot

LIBREVILLE: Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday.

Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years.

They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-final between Egypt and Morocco in a semi-final to be played in Libreville on Wednesday. Cameroon were playing Senegal later on Saturday in Franceville in the second quarter-final at the tournament in Gabon.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Clare Fallon)