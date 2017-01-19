Le Cleac'h keeps Vendee Globe in France

LES SABLES D'OLONNE, France: Armel Le Cleac'h held off Britain's Alex Thomson in a tight finish to maintain France's perfect record in the solo round-the-world Vendee Globe sailing race on Thursday.

After finishing second in 2009 and 2013, Le Cleac'h, aboard Banque Populaire, won in a record time of 74 days, three hours, 35 minutes and 46 seconds to become the eighth Frenchman to win the race in eight editions.

The 39-year-old was greeted by thousands fans in freezing temperatures in Les Sables d'Olonne on the Atlantic Ocean.

Thomson, who led the race aboard Hugo Boss until his starboard foil was damaged about eight weeks ago, is set to take second place in the early hours of Friday.

The Briton threatened a late comeback in the finale, breaking the world record for the most distance sailed solo in 24 hours when he covered 536.8 nautical miles earlier this week.

Le Cleac'h, however, extended his lead on Wednesday to beat the fastest mark set by previous winner Francois Gabart in 2013 by almost four days.

"Sailing culture makes the difference here. The best boats are made in South Brittany," sailor Sebastien Picault, who worked on Banque Populaire's foil, told Reuters.

"Hugo Boss is a fine boat with huge bursts of speed, but it struggles in upwind conditions while Banque Populaire is a better all-rounder."

They were 29 sailors at the start of the non-stop race on Nov. 6 at the Sable d'Olonne and 11 of them have already called it quits.

The last sailor, Sebastien Destremau, aboard TechnoFirst-FaceOcean, still has to go through the feared Cape Horn as he lies almost 10,000 miles behind Le Cleac'h.

