Lealiifano named Brumbies co-captain with lock Carter

SYDNEY: Former Wallabies utility back Christian Lealiifano has been named co-captain of the ACT Brumbies this season even though he may not play at all as he recovers from a bone-marrow transplant after he was diagnosed with leukaemia last year.

The 29-year-old will share the duties with lock Sam Carter, who will lead the Super Rugby side on the field.

"You can see a noticeable lift when Christian is around, Brumbies coach Stephen Larkham said on the team's website. "He's a motivator and he's got immense respect from the players.

"I'm optimistic about a possible return for Christian and, whilst playing this season is unlikely, we hope he will be in a position to train with the squad later in the year."

Lealiifano was diagnosed with leukaemia last August, which rocked his Brumbies and Wallabies team mates, a number of whom shaved their heads in a show of support.

He underwent two chemotherapy treatments and then a bone marrow transplant late last year after his sister proved to be a match for donation.

The Brumbies, the only Australian side to make the playoffs last year, open their season against the Canterbury Crusaders in Christchurch on Feb. 25.

