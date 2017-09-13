Leeds replace Cardiff at top of Championship

REUTERS: Leeds United beat Birmingham City 2-0 in front of a crowd of 30,000 to take over at the top of England's Championship (second tier) from Cardiff City who suffered their first defeat of the season, losing 3-0 at Preston North End on Tuesday.

Goals from Samuel Saiz and Stuart Dallas secured Leeds's fifth straight win in all competitions as they seek a return to the Premier League after 13 years.

At Deepdale, Preston's Josh Harrop scored his first goal since his summer move from Manchester United, with Sean Maguire and Alan Browne inflicting further damage on Cardiff, who now trail Leeds by a point.

Danny Batth scored a late equaliser as Wolverhampton Wanderers shared the points and six goals against Bristol City while Sheffield United moved third by edging bottom side Bolton Wanderers 1-0.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce remains under pressure after a second successive goalless draw at home, against Middlesbrough, in a game in which both sides ended with 10 men after the dismissals of Henri Lansbury and Adama Traore.

Millwall's Lee Gregory was also dismissed but his side held on for a creditable draw at Queens Park Rangers. Millwall move one point clear of Sunderland, whose terrible start to the season continued with a fourth successive defeat, 1-0 at home to Nottingham Forest.

Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to beat Brentford and extend their unbeaten league run to six matches after Gary Hooper and Ross Wallace scored in the 2-1 win at Hillsborough.

Burton held Norwich City to a goalless draw at Carrow Road for their first away point of the season.

