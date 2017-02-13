Channel NewsAsia

Leicester in serious trouble after Swansea defeat

Last season's Premier League champions Leicester City were left in serious trouble on Sunday after defeat by improving relegation rivals Swansea City, who moved three points above them.

Leicester remained only one point above the bottom three places, having not won in 15 away games in the league since last April or scored in six league games this calendar year.

They fell behind to a fine volley by defender Alfie Mawson in the 37th minute.

Swedish full back Martin Olsson then scored his first goal for the Welsh club just before halftime.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue, editing by Neil Robinson)

- Reuters