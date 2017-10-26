Leicester name Puel as manager

Leicester City have named Frenchman Claude Puel as their manager, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Former Southampton boss Puel replaced Craig Shakespeare who was sacked last week with Leicester, the 2016 English champions, third bottom of the table.

“It’s a great privilege to become the new manager of Leicester City – a club whose values and ambitions are closely aligned to my own," the 56-year-old Puel said on the club website.

"The opportunity to help the club build on its remarkable recent achievements is a truly exciting one and I’m looking forward to working with the owners, players, staff and supporters to deliver further lasting success.”

