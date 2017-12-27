Leicester's Simpson out of Liverpool clash

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Leicester City defender Danny Simpson will miss Saturday's Premier League game against Liverpool and is expected to be sidelined for several weeks due to a hamstring injury, manager Claude Puel has said.

Simpson limped off during Leicester's 2-2 draw with Manchester United last weekend and missed Tuesday's 2-1 league defeat at Watford, with Aleksandar Dragovic used as a right-back at Vicarage Road.

"It's a hamstring injury and he will not be available for a few weeks," Puel was quoted as saying by the Leicester Mercury.

