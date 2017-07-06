Leicester say Iborra deal complete after signing four-year deal

LONDON: Leicester City said on Thursday their signing of Vicente Iborra from Sevilla would be a four-year deal and they had agreed terms, with the fee reported to be in the region of 12 million euros (10.5 million pounds).

Sevilla announced on Tuesday that they had agreed to sell their 29-year-old captain to the 2015-16 Premier League champions.

Iborra has become a firm favourite with fans in southern Spain, making 172 appearances for Sevilla, scoring 30 goals and playing a major part of three successive Europa League triumphs.

“I’m very happy to be here with Leicester City and I’m looking forward to experiencing the Premier League with my new team-mates next season,” Iborra said.

“Everything about this Club seems good and it’s been great to meet my new team-mates. I’ve already spoken with them about the city and the Club so I can’t wait to get started.”

Sevilla are no stranger to losing star names. Last season Jorge Sampaoli's men still managed to finish fourth despite top scorer Kevin Gameiro and midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak leaving.

However, without their influential director of football, Monchi, at the helm, and a new manager in place, it remains to be seen if they can stay successful after another summer exodus.

Iborra becomes Leicester City’s second signing of the summer, following the addition of Harry Maguire from Hull City last month, and will link up with his new team-mates ahead of a pre-season training camp in Austria next week.

(Reporting by Pete Hall; Editing by Louise Ireland)