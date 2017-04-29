Leipzig draw paves way for Bayern to win title at Wolfsburg

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich have the chance to seal their record fifth consecutive Bundesliga crown later on Saturday after RB Leipzig could only muster a goalless draw against struggling 10-man Ingolstadt.

Promoted Leipzig are on 63 points while Bayern are on 70 and will have an unassailable 10-point lead with three matches left if they beat VfL Wolfsburg in the later game.

Leipzig were in control for the entire game, missing a bagful of chances, but they could not score, even when the visitors lost Alfredo Morales in the 86th minute for a second booking.

Borussia Dortmund are a further six points behind in third place after they also drew 0-0, against Cologne.

Hoffenheim, fourth on 55, play Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

