Leverkusen says Hernandez perfect to crack open Atletico defence

LEVERKUSEN, Germany: In-form Bayer Leverkusen striker Javier Hernandez is the right man to break open a tight Atletico Madrid defence when the two sides meet in Tuesday's Champions League round of 16 first leg, coach Roger Schmidt said on Monday.

The Mexican forward has netted four times in their last two league matches, including twice in their 3-1 victory over Augsburg on Friday, with Leverkusen ready to protect their European 10-match unbeaten run at home.

Schmidt said 28-year-old Hernandez' current scoring run came at just the right time as they look for a spot in the quarter-finals, with key attacking midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu missing through suspension until the end of the season.

Hernandez "is very important for us," Schmidt said. "He is in amazing form and he has played very well in every game so far this year."

"He profits from our improving form and we profit from his goals. It is hugely important when you play at this level to have players with such self-confidence and that kind of scoring efficiency.

"We may not get a lot of chances so (Hernandez') efficiency will help us."

Schmidt said defender Lars Bender was racing to be fit in time for the match. He will train alone later on Monday and a decision will be taken on Tuesday.

"We still have hope that he can be fit tomorrow but I cannot say it 100 percent. It will be decided tomorrow."

The two sides also met two years ago, with Leverkusen winning 1-0 at home but going out on penalties in the return leg.

"Atletico have a similar squad to two seasons ago," Schmidt said. "They have added a bit more pace and quality to their attack since then. They have an exceptional squad and we'll have to do very well to beat them."

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)