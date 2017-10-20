Liberia first round election results put football star Weah ahead

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Final official results from Liberia's presidential election put former football star George Weah ahead with 38.4 percent of the vote, almost 10 percentage points ahead of his closest rival.

Weah will face current Vice President Joseph Boakai, who got 28.8 percent, in a run-off next month.

