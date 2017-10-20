Liberia first round election results put football star Weah ahead

Final official results from Liberia's presidential election put former football star George Weah ahead with 38.4 percent of the vote, almost 10 percentage points ahead of his closest rival.

George Weah, former soccer player and presidential candidate of Congress for Democratic Change (CDC) shows his voter's card at a polling station in Monrovia, Liberia October 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Weah will face current Vice President Joseph Boakai, who got 28.8 percent, in a run-off next month.

(Reporting by Ed McAllister; Writing by Tim Cocks; editing by John Stonestreet)

Source: Reuters

