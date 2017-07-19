Liga fixture draw postponed by one day following Villar arrest

The draw to set fixtures for the next La Liga season will take place one day later than scheduled following Tuesday's arrest of Spanish football chief Angel Maria Villar, the national association announced on Wednesday.

Arrangements for the new season, due to start on the weekend of Aug. 19, were thrown into doubt after the arrest of Villar, his son Gorka and several other Spanish football federation (RFEF) members after a raid on offices in Madrid as part of an anti-corruption investigation.

The federation postponed three days of meetings which included the draw for fixtures on 20 July.

But it said on Twitter on Wednesday that the draw would take place on 21 July.

