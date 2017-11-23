Lille coach Bielsa provisionally suspended by club - statement

Lille coach Marcelo Bielsa has been provisionally suspended by the club, the Ligue 1 side in a statement on Wednesday that gave no further details.

PARIS: Lille coach Marcelo Bielsa has been provisionally suspended by the club, the Ligue 1 side in a statement on Wednesday that gave no further details.

Lille are second from bottom in Ligue 1 after losing seven of their first 13 games in the league this season.

