Lille coach Bielsa provisionally suspended by club - statement

Sport

Lille coach Bielsa provisionally suspended by club - statement

Lille coach Marcelo Bielsa has been provisionally suspended by the club, the Ligue 1 side in a statement on Wednesday that gave no further details.

Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - LOSC Lille vs AS Monaco - Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille, France - September 22, 2017 Lille coach Marcelo Bielsa REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Bookmark

PARIS: Lille coach Marcelo Bielsa has been provisionally suspended by the club, the Ligue 1 side in a statement on Wednesday that gave no further details.

Lille are second from bottom in Ligue 1 after losing seven of their first 13 games in the league this season.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark