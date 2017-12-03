Lingard double earns Man Utd victory at Emirates fortress

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Dec 2: ARSENAL 1 MANCHESTER UNITED 3

Arsenal's 12-match home winning streak in the Premier League came to a shuddering halt as Jesse Lingard scored twice in an exhilarating 3-1 victory for second-placed Manchester United on Saturday.

Skipper Antonio Valencia and Lingard punished woeful Arsenal defending to put United two ahead inside 11 minutes at the Emirates and Lingard struck again in the 63rd minute after Alexandre Lacazette's goal had revived home hopes.

Keeper David De Gea was inspired for United who had to play the final 15 minutes with 10 men after record signing Paul Pogba was shown a straight red card for a reckless 'studs up' foul on Arsenal right back Hector Bellerin.

United's first away victory over a 'top-six' rival since Jose Mourinho took charge meant they cut Manchester City's lead to five points, although Pep Guardiola's side host struggling West Ham United on Sunday.

