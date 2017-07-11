Lions promote De Bruin to replace Gloucester-bound Ackermann

JOHANNESBURG: South Africa’s Lions have named Swys de Bruin as their head coach to replace Gloucester-bound Johan Ackermann, the union announced on Tuesday.

De Bruin has been acting as assistant and backline coach at the Lions since 2013, with the Johannesburg-based side opting for continuity in selecting the 57-year-old, who will take over from Ackermann at the completion of the 2017 Super Rugby season.

“We believe it will bring continuity and stability within the different teams in the various competitions that we are taking part in,” Lions CEO Rudolf Straeuli said in a statement.

Ackermann announced in April he would leave for English side Gloucester, ending his four-year stay with the Lions.

He led the South Africans to the runners-up position in Super Rugby last season, while they are among the favourites again this year having won 13 of their 14 matches to date, qualifying for the quarter-finals.

(Reporting By Nick Said; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

