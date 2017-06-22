Lions tour captain Warburton not in starting team for first test

British and Irish Lions tour captain Sam Warburton was left out of the starting team to face the All Blacks in the first test of the three-match series at Eden Park on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Rugby Union - British & Irish Lions Training & Press Conference - Carton House, Co. Kildare, Ireland - 22/5/17 British & Irish Lions Sam Warburton poses for a photo Reuters / Clodagh Kilcoyne Livepic

Ireland's Peter O'Mahony will lead the side, with his compatriot Sean O'Brien taking the number seven jersey.

Warburton was named on the replacements' bench on Thursday.

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters