Little details key to beating Newcastle, says Huddersfield's Wagner

REUTERS: Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has urged his side to focus on getting every aspect of their game plan right against Newcastle United on Sunday as the two promoted clubs face each other in the Premier League for the first time.

Newcastle finished top of the Championship last season to get into the league, while Huddersfield earned promotion by winning the play-offs in May.

Huddersfield's dream run continued with their Premier League debut with a 3-0 win over Crystal Palace last Saturday and Wagner is hopeful of getting a win when his team host Newcastle in their first home league game.

"I am very excited about Sunday's game. I'm sure it will be an extraordinary atmosphere against Newcastle," Wagner told reporters on Friday.

"We will have to get the little details right against Newcastle. We have to be totally focussed. It's important for us to get points on the board and to put in a good performance."

Forward Nahki Wells is ruled out for another five to seven weeks as he recovers an ankle injury, and midfielder Jonathan Hogg could return from his ankle injury after the upcoming international break, Wagner said.

The German boss confirmed that Huddersfield would not sign Barnsley right back Andrew Yiadom, saying that the deal "is dead".

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)