Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke

Sport

Liverpool agree terms to sign Chelsea's Solanke

Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

Dominic Solanke makes his debut for Chelsea during their Champions League Group G soccer match against Maribor at Stamford Bridge in London October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

REUTERS: Liverpool have agreed personal terms to sign Chelsea's England youth international striker Dominic Solanke, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old will complete the transfer on July 1, 2017, when his Chelsea contract expires, the club said in a statement on their website.

The fee will be set by a tribunal - which British media estimated at two to three million pounds (US$2.56 to 3.84 million) after Solanke failed to agree a new deal with Chelsea.

He made his Chelsea debut as a substitute in a Champions League game against NK Maribor in October 2014, his only first-team appearance, before joining Dutch side Vitesse Arnhem for the 2015-16 season, scoring seven goals in 25 league games.

(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)

Source: Reuters