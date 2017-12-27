Liverpool footballer Flanagan charged with assault

An English professional footballer, Jon Flanagan, who plays for the Premier League club Liverpool, was charged with assault on Wednesday following an incident in the city centre last Friday, police said.

REUTERS: An English professional footballer, Jon Flanagan, who plays for the Premier League club Liverpool, was charged with assault on Wednesday following an incident in the city centre last Friday, police said.

The 24-year-old Liverpool defender was questioned by the police after being arrested in the early hours of Dec. 22.

A police spokesperson told Sky Sports that Flanagan had been charged with "common assault" following an incident in Liverpool city centre at around 3.20 a.m. on Dec. 22.

He was released on conditional bail ahead of an appearance in a magistrates' court on Jan. 2.

"The club has been made aware of an alleged incident involving a member of the first team playing squad. We will be making no further comment on the matter while the process is ongoing with the relevant authorities," Liverpool's spokesperson told Reuters.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Balmforth)

