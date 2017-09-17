Liverpool frustrated by battling Burnley

Liverpool's 125th anniversary celebrations fell flat at Anfield where they completed a disappointing week by drawing 1-1 with Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

REUTERS: Liverpool's 125th anniversary celebrations fell flat at Anfield where they completed a disappointing week by drawing 1-1 with Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Liverpool gave Philippe Coutinho his first start amid seven changes from their Champions League team, but familiar defensive failings surfaced after 26 minutes when they failed to clear the ball and Scott Arfield produced a superb half-volley for his first goal in 11 months.

The one consolation for manager Juergen Klopp was the quick response with Liverpool taking just three minutes to equalise thanks to a fine individual effort from Mohamed Salah who collected Emre Can's through ball on his thigh, beat his man and finished emphatically.

Liverpool pushed for the winner but, for all Coutinho's brilliance, they lacked the cutting edge in the absence of the suspended Sadio Mane and Burnley, who could even have poached a late winner through Ben Mee, held on for an unexpected point to add to the four they secured at Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)