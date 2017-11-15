Liverpool manager Klopp admitted to hospital due to illness

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp went to hospital after feeling unwell and missed Wednesday's training session, the Premier League club said.

REUTERS: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp went to hospital after feeling unwell and missed Wednesday's training session, the Premier League club said.

"Juergen Klopp has attended a hospital appointment today as a precautionary measure, after feeling ill," the club said in a statement.

"He is being assessed by doctors and will be absent from training on Wednesday as a result."

No details were given about Klopp's illness but the club confirmed the 50-year-old German is expected to be released on Wednesday evening and may require further check-ups.

Liverpool host Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

