Liverpool report alleged racist abuse of youth player

LONDON: Liverpool's Rhian Brewster has alleged he was racially abused by a Spartak Moscow player during a UEFA Youth League game on Wednesday and the club have reported the incident to European soccer's governing body.

The England Under-17 international had to be calmed down by team mates and staff at the end of the match and Brewster informed referee Mohammed Al-Hakim about the incident during the closing stages of Liverpool's 2-0 win, the BBC reported.

A club spokesman said Liverpool had "followed the proper procedure by reporting the alleged incident to UEFA".

Liverpool Under-19 coach Steven Gerrard told the Liverpool Echo: "It's difficult for me to comment on it right now. It's something that the club will look into and deal with."

(Reporting by Toby Davis; Editing by Ed Osmond)