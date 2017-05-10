Liverpool's Henderson will return latest by pre-season - Klopp

Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson will return before the start of the pre-season from a foot injury that has sidelined him since February, manager Juergen Klopp has said.

Henderson, 26, has suffered from recurring heel and foot injuries since the turn of the year and has made just six appearances for the Premier League club in 2017.

"It is too early to say," Klopp told British media. "Next season is the latest moment of course but anything can happen. We stay positive because he is strong.

"The moment someone gives him the green light he will be back in a second because of his attitude and character. I am not thinking about the start of pre-season but that would be the latest moment he is back."

Klopp said Henderson was advised rest by the club's medical team.

"We don't know if he will back tomorrow in training or next week," Klopp said.

"Because it is Jordan and he has a really high fitness level, even if it's just swimming, we know we can think about him immediately when he is ready.

"Then we could think about the national team. If he has games he could play, if not it makes no sense. But no we did not speak."

Third-placed Liverpool travel to 12th-placed West Ham United on Sunday before their final game against relegated Middlesbrough at home on May 21.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)