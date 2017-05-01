Liverpool's Klopp not sweating over top four finish

Liverpool have no reasons to fear losing their place in the Premier League top four as their rivals are bound to slip up in their remaining games, manager Juergen Klopp said ahead of his side's trip to Watford on Monday.

Liverpool are third in the table, level on points with fourth-placed Manchester City and one point ahead of fifth-placed Manchester United with four games left to play.

Liverpool and City do not face teams from the top six during the run-in but United are yet to play sixth-placed Arsenal and second-placed Tottenham Hotspur and Klopp is confident his side can maintain their position.

"It is easy mathematics to know what points the other teams can get, but they play against each other and all that stuff. No team, of the teams we fight for top four, can win all the games," Klopp told British media.

"They play in a few moments against each other. Why should we think about it too much? I do not feel fear — not one second so far."

While Liverpool's results along with those of their rivals will impact final standings, Klopp is not thinking too far ahead.

"One of the first things I learned in football is that it makes sense only to think about the next game," Klopp told the club's website. (www.liverpoolfc.com)

"It has absolutely no influence on the games after that, and you have no idea who you can use in the game after this. You have another four, five, six days to prepare for this game and think about this game. They are important, we know."

Klopp said that Liverpool must win at least three of their remaining four games to guarantee a top four finish and qualify for next season's Champions League.

"If we win one, it will be unlikely. If we win two, it's not really likely... But if we start winning three, it can work. If we win four, I would say it's more likely it will happen," Klopp added.

"We know all this. But the only way to do this is to win the next one, and that's what we should try."

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)