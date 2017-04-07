Liverpool's Mane to miss rest of season with knee injury

REUTERS: Liverpool winger Sadio Mane requires knee surgery and will miss the rest of the season, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.

"Pretty sure Mane needs surgery and then it is season over. Impossible that he will play again this season," Klopp told a news conference.

Senegal international Mane has scored 13 Premier League goals this season but suffered the knee injury during Liverpool's 3-1 win over Everton last weekend.

Klopp also said midfielder Philippe Coutinho and Daniel Sturridge are doubtful for Saturday's league visit to Stoke City while English duo Jordan Henderson and Adam Lallana will both definitely miss the game.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Martyn Herman)