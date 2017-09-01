Liverpool's Sakho completes move to Crystal Palace

France defender Mamadou Sakho has joined Crystal Palace from Liverpool on a four-year deal, the club said on Friday.

Although Palace did not disclose the fee for the centre-back, British media reported the deal was worth around 26 million pounds.

The 27-year-old Sakho, who spent the last season on loan at Selhurst Park and played eight games for Palace, said he was happy to make his move permanent.

"I am really happy to be here because I have some friends here. I loved the challenge last year; it was difficult but beautiful and it's why this summer I thought that Palace was the best choice," he told the club's website (www.cpfc.co.uk).

