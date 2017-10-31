Liverpool's Sturridge keen to make his mark in Champions League

Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is eager to make a big impact in the Champions League as he hopes to get his first start in the competition for the Merseyside club when they host Serbian side Maribor on Wednesday.

Sturridge joined Liverpool in 2013 and the club have since qualified for the Champions League twice, starting with the 2014-15 season when the 28-year-old failed to recover from his injuries before Brendan Rodgers' side dropped into the Europa League.

Juergen Klopp has led the side back into Europe's elite competition and Sturridge, who won the competition with Chelsea in 2012, is raring to go.

"We've been in the Champions League two times since I've been at the club," Sturridge told the Liverpool Echo. "Obviously I missed out the first time but hopefully I can be a big part of this European campaign.

"I played in the competition many times for Chelsea and we won it when I was there. It's nothing new to me. You want to be playing at this level. I am ready for when the opportunity comes.

"The manager picks the team. From my perspective, I'm feeling good. I want to stay healthy and I want to keep scoring goals for the team."

Sturridge has made substitute appearances in each of Liverpool's three opening Champions League games but is yet to score as the club top Group E on goal difference with one win and two draws.

The England international has started four out of 10 league matches this campaign and has scored twice with Liverpool in sixth position ahead of Saturday's match at 16th-placed West Ham United.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)