Liverpool set to expand The Kop during Anfield renovations

REUTERS: Liverpool have submitted plans to renovate Anfield to provide more facilities for disabled fans and their famous stand nicknamed 'The Kop' is set to expand by 470 seats as a result.

The capacity of the stadium will remain at 54,000 but the number of wheelchair bays will increase by more than 250.

The proposal, submitted to Liverpool city council, envisages relocating 1,000 seats, mostly to the back of the Kop, while season ticket holders will be assigned to different seats.

"An increase in the seating area of the Kop Stand comprising two 'in fill' additions at the rear of both sides of the stand creating 470 additional seats," the proposed plan reads, according to the Liverpool Echo.

"LFC's owners wish the expansion of the Kop terrace at high level to be as unobtrusive as possible, to ensure that the expanded elements of the stand 'look as though they have always been there'."

The changes aim to meet the standards of the Accessible Stadia Guide before the beginning of the 2017-2018 season.

