Liverpool striker Origi moves to Wolfsburg on loan

Liverpool striker Divock Origi has been loaned to German side VfL Wolfsburg for the season, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Liverpool signed Origi from Lille in 2014 and he joined the club the following season. He has scored 21 goals in 77 appearances since arriving in England.

"The Belgium international striker will spend the 2017-18 campaign with the Bundesliga outfit after a temporary switch was agreed between the clubs on transfer deadline day," Liverpool said on their website. (www.liverpoolfc.com)

Origi was a substitute in Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Watford in their first Premier League game of the season, but has not made the squad for the last two matches.

Roberto Firmino is Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp's first-choice striker. England international Daniel Sturridge is behind the Brazilian in the pecking order.

Liverpool signed England youth international forward Dominic Solanke from Chelsea earlier in the window and also have striker Danny Ings closing in on full fitness after two injury-disrupted seasons.

