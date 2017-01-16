Liverpool unlucky at 'long ball' United - Klopp

REUTERS: Juergen Klopp feels Liverpool were unlucky to come away with just a point from Sunday's 1-1 Premier League draw with Manchester United, the manager claiming the home side were saved by "long ball" tactics.

The visitors led courtesy a first-half penalty from James Milner and with United struggling to breakdown a resolute Liverpool defence, Jose Mourinho brought on Marouane Fellaini and opted for a more direct route to goal.

The change in tactics worked as United sprayed a barrage of long balls into Liverpool's penalty area in the final 10 minutes and finally scored the equaliser late on as Zlatan Ibrahimovic pounced on a Antonio Valencia cross.

"We were the better side. They play long balls in a wild game. We played the better football and had the better plan," Klopp told British media.

"In the end period of the game when United started playing long balls - (to) Fellaini and Ibrahimovic - after 80 minutes high intense football it is really hard," Klopp added.

"Usually you can accept a draw at Manchester United but I think after the entire 98 minutes we could have deserved a win."

The draw put Liverpool third in the league, seven points behind Chelsea after 21 games, while sixth-placed United lost ground in the battle for the Champions League qualifying spots.

United next travel to Stoke City for a league game on Saturday, while Liverpool make the trip to face fourth-tier side Plymouth Argyle in an FA Cup third round replay on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru)