Llorente perfect competitor for Kane, says Tottenham's Pochettino

Finding a striker to compete with the prolific Harry Kane is a tough ask but Fernando Llorente fits the bill perfectly, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said.

REUTERS: Finding a striker to compete with the prolific Harry Kane is a tough ask but Fernando Llorente fits the bill perfectly, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has said.

Spaniard Llorente joined the London side from Swansea City in the close season but is yet to score in nine appearances for the club in all competitions this season.

The 32-year-old's form is in complete contrast to Kane, who has bagged eight goals from nine Premier League games with five more in the Champions League but Pochettino was keen to stress the importance of an experienced back-up like Llorente.

"It is important to analyse one thing: when you look at Harry Kane's form in the last few years, it is not easy to find a player who can compete with him," Pochettino said.

"In this market, it is difficult to find a player who wants to come and do that as everyone recognises he is one of the best strikers in the world.

"For a club like us it is not easy to find the right player under these circumstances. That is why Llorente is perfect. He fits very well in our project."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Llorente is Pochettino's oldest outfield signing and the Argentine said Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy had not set an age limit on his recruits despite the club's preference for youth.

"From the beginning here, Daniel Levy has never said to me 'we cannot sign players who are over 25'. I promise you he has never said that. All we do is try to find a profile that will fit what we need for the club."

Tottenham will look to bounce back from Wednesday's 3-2 League Cup loss to West Ham United when they visit second-placed Manchester United in the league on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru)