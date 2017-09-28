Louisville's Pitino placed on leave in wake of corruption scandal

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

University of Louisville men's basketball head coach Rick Pitino was placed on administrative leave in the wake of a federal investigation into corruption in recruiting, the university's interim president said on Wednesday.

Pitino, a Hall of Fame coach who steered the Cardinals to a national championship in 2013, was placed on leave a day after the probe alleged that coaches with four college basketball programs participated in a scheme to pay recruits' families.

(Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)