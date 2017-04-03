Lovren disappointed by Barkley reaction after derby lunge

REUTERS: Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has criticised Everton midfielder Ross Barkley for failing to apologise after a late challenge on the Croatian during Saturday's 3-1 Merseyside derby victory for the home side at Anfield.

"It was a tough challenge but we have seen it many times before," Lovren told British media after the England midfielder was fortunate to escape with just a yellow card from referee Anthony Taylor for the late lunge at his ankle.

"If you make a hard challenge, then be open about it and say sorry or something like that. Don't talk to the referee and say it was not a foul. I think everyone saw it, especially me, but now it is over."

Winger Sadio Mane could join midfielders Adam Lallana and Jordan Henderson on the sidelines and miss Wednesday's league clash against Bournemouth at Anfield after falling awkwardly during the second half against the Toffees.

With third-placed Liverpool trailing league leaders Chelsea by 10 points, Lovren believes injuries to key players have hurt his side's title bid this season.

"If you don't have injuries, you will be in the place of Chelsea," the 27-year-old Croatian added.

"You need to be lucky in football but we played against Everton without (Jordan) Henderson and (Adam) Lallana, who are massive players for us and we showed we can play against everyone with other players.

"Now we need to show our qualities in our mind and repeat it against Bournemouth."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)