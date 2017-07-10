Lukaku bids farewell to Everton ahead of Man Utd move

Striker Romelu Lukaku has posted a farewell message to Everton and its fans as he moves closer to completing a switch to Premier League giants Manchester United.

REUTERS: Striker Romelu Lukaku has posted a farewell message to Everton and its fans as he moves closer to completing a switch to Premier League giants Manchester United.

The Belgium international scored 53 league goals in 110 appearances for Everton since 2014 and was close to winning the league's Golden Boot award last season with 25 goals, four behind Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

"I want to say a big thank you to all the people involved at Everton. I want to thank the fans for your support throughout the 4 years we've spend together," Lukaku said on Instagram.

"You guys helped me through all my games and I can proudly say it was an honour to play in front of you. To the staff at the stadium and training ground thank you for making me feel home from the first day I walked in.

"To my teammates it was great to play with you guys... Working with you guys has been a pleasure and I'll take your advice throughout the rest of my career. Thank you Everton Football Club."

United confirmed that they had agreed a fee for the 24-year-old on Saturday with British media reporting it to be around 75 million pounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lukaku will also reunite with United manager Jose Mourinho, under whom he played at Chelsea.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)