Lukaku double leads Man United to 4-1 win over CSKA Moscow

MOSCOW: Romelu Lukaku struck twice to lead Manchester United to an emphatic 4-1 away win over CSKA Moscow in Champions League Group A on Wednesday.

The Belgian striker headed home after four minutes and tapped in just before the interval for his 10th goal of the season to put the English Premier League side 3-0 ahead at halftime.

Lukaku took advantage of CSKA's porous defence, tapping in a cross by Anthony Martial that bounced past central defender Vasily Berezutsky.

Patient and energetic with the ball, United capitalised on a string of mistakes by CSKA's backline, creating space and opportunities to attack.

Martial had slotted home a penalty in between Lukaku's goals and Henrikh Mkhitaryan added a fourth in the second half to give United a maximum six points from their opening two matches.

Konstantin Kuchaev grabbed a late consolation for CSKA in the 90th minute, depriving United - unbeaten this season and level on points with Manchester City at the top of the Premier League - of a second successive Champions League shutout.

Advertisement

Advertisement

United, without first-choice central midfielders Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick, lead the group by three points from CSKA and Basel.

CSKA'S defensive woes outshone the few dangerous chances they had, including a powerful strike by Fedor Chalov that was punched over the bar by United goalkeeper David de Gea early in the second half.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, editing by Ed Osmond)