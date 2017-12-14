Lukaku goal just enough for lacklustre Manchester United

Dec 13: A lacklustre Manchester United responded to their derby defeat by Manchester City with an unimpressive 1-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth at a subdued Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Romelu Lukaku's ninth league goal of the season, a 25th- minute header at the back post from a Juan Mata cross, was enough to give second-placed United the win but they had keeper David De Gea to thank for the three points.

The Spanish keeper kept out efforts from Charlie Williams, Dan Gosling and Ryan Fraser and blocked a fierce strike from substitute Jermaine Defoe as Bournemouth pressed for an equaliser that would not have been undeserved.

United, who rarely found much fluency at on a rainy and cold night, remained 11 points behind leaders Manchester City who won 4-0 at Swansea City.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)