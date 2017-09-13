Lukaku opens account as Man Utd cruise past Basel

MANCHESTER, England: Romelu Lukaku opened his Champions League account as Manchester United marked their return to the competition with a 3-0 rout of Basel in their opening Group A match at Old Trafford on Tuesday.

United, who missed last season's Champions League but qualified this time by winning the Europa League, dominated the first half and went ahead through Marouane Fellaini's 35th minute header.

Belgian striker Lukaku, a constant menace to the Swiss champions, scored his first Champions League goal with a textbook header soon after halftime to double United's lead.

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score United's third goal, also his first in the competition, in the 84th minute.

